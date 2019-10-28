June 3, 1945—October 21, 2019
RACINE—Timothy John Majchrowitz, 74, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10 am until the time of mass. Inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
