Timothy J. Lauerman

Timothy J. Lauerman, age 61, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1-3 pm to share memories of Tim. A fundraiser will follow at 4 pm at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin St. Memorials to his daughter Abby have been suggested. Please visit the funeral home website for full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Timothy J. Lauerman
