Timothy J. Lauerman, age 61, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1-3 pm to share memories of Tim. A fundraiser will follow at 4 pm at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin St. Memorials to his daughter Abby have been suggested. Please visit the funeral home website for full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.