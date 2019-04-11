February 22, 1938—April1, 2019
Timothy G. Larsen, 81, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.
Services for Tim will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
