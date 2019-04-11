Try 3 months for $3

February 22, 1938—April1, 2019

Timothy G. Larsen, 81, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Services for Tim will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Timothy G. Larsen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments