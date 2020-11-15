Timothy C. Sokolowski

Tim graduated from Wm Horlick High School and then proudly served with the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Following his service Tim was employed at a Correctional Officer with the Florida Dept of Corrections for 10 years and then with the State of Nevada Department of Corrections for 20 years retiring in 2003. Tim was a huge NASCAR fan and driver who had raced Daytona in 79, 80, and 81. He had belonged to International Motorsports Assn. Tim enjoyed traveling and had traveled to all but 3 states and 35 countries. Tim will be dearly missed by those who knew him.