December 12, 1937—December 8, 2018
RACINE—Timothy C. Monefeldt, age 80, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 8, 2018.
Timothy was born in Racine on December 12, 1937, son of the late Edwin and Lydia (nee: Erdmann) Monefeldt.
Following graduation from Washington Park High School “Class of 1955”, Tim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959. Following his service, he enjoyed driving his red Triumph convertible and being a Boy Scout leader. On June 29, 1969, Tim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sandra Konik, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer where he was a longtime dedicated member. He was employed with SC Johnson Wax for 40 years until he retired in 2000. Throughout his life, Tim was passionate about running, biking, and exercising, and looked forward to his annual swim in Lake Michigan. He loved traveling with his family in the U.S. and Europe. Tim will be remembered fondly for his kind and gentle spirit, his willingness to help others in their time of need, the twinkle in his eye, his wonderful smile, and his deep love and devotion to his family.
Tim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of nearly fifty years, Sandy; sons, John (Deborah) Monefeldt of Racine, Andrew (Anna) Monefeldt of Ypsilanti, MI; sister, Linda (Billy) Tillett of Richmond, KY; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth “Skip” and Gerald “Jerry” Monefeldt.
Funeral services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Howard Stephens officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Graceland Cemetery on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Hospice Alliance, or the charity of your choice.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance and The Woods of Caledonia for their compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
