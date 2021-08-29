Timothy A. Dobberstein, 51, passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2021. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at Journey Church (740 Center St. Burlington, WI 53105) on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. Visitation starts at 4:30 PM until time of service 5:30 PM. Memorials to his son or the “Tim Dobberstein Memorial Fund” Go Fund Me Account are appreciated.