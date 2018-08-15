Timmy J. Therkelsen
March 16, 1938 - July 21, 2018
Timmy “Tim” J. Therkelsen, 80, a resident of Racine, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Tim was born on March 16, 1938 in Racine to the late Emil and Ethel (Burdick) Therkelsen. The family moved to Fond du Lac where they opened and operated an A&W Drive-In. He graduated high school from St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond du Lac. Tim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He worked for the National Weather Service as a Weather Observer, primarily in Kaktovik, Alaska, from 1960 until his retirement in 1982. On April 6, 1991 he married Mary Moser at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Mary passed away May 26, 2012. Never idle in retirement, Tim went on to work for other companies, was an avid reader, loved to play golf, fish, hunt, travel, and watch Green Bay Packers football.
Tim was also preceded in death by his step-nephew, Michael Almroth, his brother, Louis J. Therkelsen, and sister in law Vicki Therkelsen (Almroth).
Tim is survived by: His nephew, Marc L. (Tricia Gardner) Therkelsen of MI, His step-niece, Shelly Almroth of CO, His step-nephew, James (Dena) Almroth of CO, A Brother-in-law, Jerome Moser of CA, His Sister-in-law, Sharon Bell of Manitowoc, WI, Nephew, Steven Moser of NC, Nieces, Lynette Moser of LA, and Janette (Joe) Moore of NC. He is also survived by many cousins, friends and he will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass for Tim will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at St. Paul The Apostle Parish (6400 Spring Street). A visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street
(262) 653-0667
