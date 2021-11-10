Tim Palen, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2021. Tim was born to James Palen and Diane Kordus (nee Kalis) on May 9, 1966 in Milwaukee. Tim spent most of his life in Waterford where he graduated High School and pursued his love of mechanics to become a Certified Master Technician. Tim married Theresa Bleecker on February 14, 1987 and had two wonderful children, Ashley and TJ, who were his proudest achievements in life. Tim also had two four-legged friends Maverick and Jasper who were his beloved companions.

Tim had a love for the great thrills of life. He had a lifelong passion for music. His love of classic rock and the blues lead him to drumming later in his life. He was a natural at the drums as he always connected with music more than the lyrics of his favorite artists. Tim was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering with his vehicles and motorcycle as much as cruising down a country road. Growing up he rode dirt bikes up North and has always loved feeling the wind in his hair and the adrenaline of the ride. Tim could tell a story like no other, and found joy in sharing his tales with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and his stories will live on in the memories of those who cared for him the most.