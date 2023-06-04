RACINE—Tim P. Hembrook, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, May 19, 2023. REVISED DATE AND TIME OF THE SERVICE. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, June 30th, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Full military honors will follow. Relatives and friends can meet with the family prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.