Tiki Monique Gill
7/7/1965 - 12/25/2020

RACINE - Age 55. Beloved Mother peacefully passed away on December 25, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

Reid's New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

