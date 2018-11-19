March 24, 1942—November 16, 2018
RACINE—Theresa L. Braun, 76, passed away on November 16, 2018.
She was born in Antigo on March 24, 1942, the daughter of the late Martin and Eleanor (nee: Parham) Braun.
Theresa was a professional beautician. She owned and operated Lorna’s Beauty Salon in Racine for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was active with the church choir.
She is survived by her brother, Romuald Braun of Franklin; her twin sister, Elizabeth (Les) Richards of Union Grove; her sisters-in-law, LaVerne Braun and Bonnie Wydra; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by brothers, Bernard, Jack, Joseph, Gregory, and sister Janice (Frank) Hand.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Her interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials have been suggested to the St. Paul Choir.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
