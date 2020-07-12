Thomas William Ruediger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 1953 – July 4, 2020

RACINE – Tom W. Ruediger, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Racine on July 14, 1953, the son of the late Donald and Theresa (nee: Vallner) Ruediger. Tom was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. On July 7, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sandy Irwin at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Tom proudly worked at Krones Inc., retiring after 22 years.

He was a people person, always staying busy. Thomas enjoyed playing his guitar and was involved in various bands. He also loved his time spent gardening.

He will be missed by his wife, Sandy; children, Brook Amber Ruediger, and Neil Thomas Ruediger; grandson, Mathias Brooks Newhouse; siblings, Janice (Alan) Henshaw and their son, Alex, Jim Ruediger, Dan Ruediger, and Diane (Keith Moffatt) Ruediger; brother-in-law, Scott (Diane) Irwin; sisters-in-law, Jeri Dieter, and Janice (Mike) Coutour; and his dogs, Daisy and Flowers. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Tom was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lynn Marie; his parents and his in-laws, Donald and Joy Irwin.