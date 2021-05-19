Feb. 9, 1964—May 13, 2021

Thomas William Bernhardt passed away unexpectedly in St. Cloud, MN on May 13, 2021. He was born in Racine, WI on February 9, 1964 and called many places home. Tom, affectionately known by his family as Dude, was raised in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1982.

Tom and Bonnita (Lietha) married November 28, 1987 in Racine, WI. They were blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth and Brianna. Tom never knew a stranger, and his company was appreciated by all. He will be missed by many and remembered for a lifetime of happiness.

Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnita Bernhardt, and two daughters, Elizabeth (Viktor) Bernhardt and Brianna (Cameron) Nelson; his parents, Edward and Mary Ann Bernhardt and his siblings: Debra (Diana) Bernhardt, Barbara (Peter) Weber, Michael (Carrie) Bernhardt, Renee Bernhardt.

Celebrations of life are happening in his name across the nation in the coming days. Donations can be made to the Tri-County Humane Society at their website: (https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/how-to-help/donate/overview.html)