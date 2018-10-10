August 10, 1928—September 26, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Thomas Wood Whitson, 90, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
He was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 10, 1928, the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (nee: Connor) Whitson. He was married in Door County on May 20, 1950 to Kathleen Henquinet. Sadly, his beloved Kate passed away on January 17, 2017. Tom served in the Navy during the Korean War as a gunner on PBY’s, and then an additional 4 years in the Naval Reserve at NAS Glenview, Illinois.
Tom lived most of his life in Des Plains, Illinois where along with his father, 2 brothers and brother-in-law they owned and operated Des Plaines Auto Parts for 43 years. After the business was sold in 1983, Tom went to work for Apex Automotive until he retired in 1988. Tom was always active in the community. He was a long-standing member of the Elks Club and served as Chairman for 4 years; a member of the Des Plaines Police Reserves; and served on the City Council. He was Sir Knight 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom and Kate moved to Mt. Pleasant in 2002.
Tom loved to golf, go camping, boating and snowmobiling. He was a great “story teller”. Tom loved his family and friends and enjoyed his 4 grandsons! Five years ago, he became a Great Papa to Kate and then her brother Luke. In December he will have another Great Grandson and we know he will be watching over all of them from Heaven!
Tom is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Mary & Paul Wicklein of Trevor, and Deanne & Christopher Auber of Racine; grandsons Arthur (Karen) Wicklein, Matthew (Sarah) Wicklein, David (Amanda) Auber, and Timothy (Laura) Auber; great-grandchildren Kate and Luke, and another great-grandson arriving in December; sister-in-law Darlene Whitson; and other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sister Rita Gruhn; and brothers Walter F. Whitson Jr. and Richard Whitson.
Tom’s wishes were for private services, which were held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, October 8, 2018. Tom loved dogs, and Memorials to Wolfgang Rescue have been suggested (1535 Layard Ave., Racine, WI 53402 – Attn: Judy Ruffalo) Online condolences available at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
