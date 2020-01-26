Thomas W. Reshan

Family and friends are invited to meet at Grace Lutheran Church (3700 Washington Ave.) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Brian Crane officiating. Please see Tuesday’s paper for a full obituary. You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.