April 12, 1922—January 24, 2020

RACINE – Mr. Thomas W. Reshan, 97, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 24, 2020.

He was born in Racine on April 12, 1922, the son of Miklos and Julia (nee: Borsh) Reshan. He graduated from William Horlick High School, class of 1940. After high school he served his nation with the US Army Air Corps Transport Command during WWII.

On June 23, 1951 he married Shirley J. Olson at Grace Lutheran Church where they remained lifelong active members. He was also a longtime member of the Gideons.

Mr. Reshan worked with his father at their clothing store, Reshan’s Menswear for 18 years, and then at Sears for the next 20 years, retiring in 1984.

Mr. Reshan loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was also a life member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife and cherished the time in the company of his family. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington DC in September of 2010.