Thomas W. Pietras, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 4th at 12 O’clock Noon, at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, 15th and Grand Avenue. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, August 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment, with full military honors, will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.