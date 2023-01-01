Dec. 27, 1952 - Dec. 11, 2022

Thomas W. Koss "Tom" 69 of Burlington passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2022 with the Love of his life by his side. Tom was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 27, 1952, to William and Muriel (nee: Hean) Koss.

He fought a courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer, fighting until his last day. He was an intelligent caring man, witty, funny and a huge sport junky. He had so much sports trivia in his brain it was amazing! On June 24, 1995, he married Gail Fanning. Instantly, he had two wonderful daughters to love. Christine Wiinamaki and Rachel Fanning completed his life. He enjoyed the Packers, Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles and the Bucks. We are pretty sure he would have been happy if his TV only had the sports channel on it. He enjoyed trips to the casino, Packers games and was a Brewers tickets holder for many years.

Tom was raised in Wauwatosa, WI, attending St. Therese grade school in Milwaukee and graduating from Marquette High school in Milwaukee. He received his bachelor's degree from UW Madison and went on to get his Doctorate from Marquette law school. In 1992 Tom opened Koss Law office in Union Grove where he worked until he retired in 2017. After retirement, he enjoyed trips to Dubuque IA and Green Bay with Gail. He was so happy to have four grandchildren to love. Emma, Otto, Aila and Etta brought him so much joy. For many years, Tom was a member of the Union Grove Lions Club, State Bar of Wisconsin and a member of the Racine County Bar Association.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gail of Burlington; daughter, Christine (Jess) Wiinamaki of Green Bay; grandchildren: Emma, Otto, Aila and Etta; mother-in-law, Marilyn Hess; brother-in-law, Ken (Jane) Hess; sisters-in-law: Diane Hess and Linda (Bill) Adams; aunts and uncles; two nieces and ane nephew; and many cousins. He was especially close to his cousin, Mary (Chip) Bunzel.

He was preceded by his death by his parents: William and Muriel Koss; father-in-law, Kenneth Hess and daughter, Rachel Fanning.

Tom would like to thank his special friends: Kim Schmalfeldt, Steph Olson, Bill McReynolds, Mary Bunzel, Arlene Tourville, and Melissa Herbers for the love and support they gave to Tom and Gail for so many years. They were always just a call away!

In lieu of flowers, Tom expressed he would like donations to Love Inc or TLC in Burlington

A celebration of life will be held at Schutte-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI on January 7, 2023, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Prayer service to start at 2:00 p.m. celebration of life to follow.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434