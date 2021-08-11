 Skip to main content
Thomas W. Gustin
Thomas W. Gustin

Thomas W. Gustin

June 28, 1966 – August 7, 2021

RACINE—Thomas Wayne Gustin, 55, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

