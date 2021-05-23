 Skip to main content
Thomas W. Bernhardt
Thomas W. Bernhardt, 57, of Minnesota, formerly of Racine, passed away as the result of a bicycle accident. He was the son of Ed and Mary Ann Bernhardt. The family will be conducting the memorial mass at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3801 Drexel Ave., on Thursday, May 27th at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be at the church on that Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary,

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf .com

