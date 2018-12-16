Thomas W. Aegerter
July 16, 1942 - December 13, 2018
RACINE - Thomas Warren Aegerter, age 76, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, at his residence.
He was born in Racine, July 16, 1942, son of the late Warren and Mabel (Nee: Sorenson) Aegerter and had been a lifelong resident.
Tom graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1960”. On October 13, 1962 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Jeanette Mielcarek. Tom was employed by Western Publishing for 40 years retiring in 2000. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved spending time at his getaway on the Mississippi River in Genoa, WI. Tom enjoyed taking pictures of his sporting adventures and was known for sharing them every chance he had. Above all he treasured the time he spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Jeanette; sons, David (Colleen) Aegerter, Michael (Jane) Aegerter, Scott Aegerter (Kelly); grandchildren, Jonathan (Sam), David, Ashley, Jacob, and Hannah; great granddaughter, Natalie; in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018, 12:00 P.M. Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. with Reverend Stephen Jennings officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:30 A.M. until Noon. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hometown Hospice and Homecare especially Sarah and Jen for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
