November 10, 1956—January 3, 2020

RACINE — Thomas “Tommy” J. Boyd, age 63, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 due to complications from cancer. He was born on November 10, 1956 to Tom and Diane (Nee: Buchman) Boyd.

Upon his birth, Tom’s maternal grandparents planted a tulip tree in the backyard of their home to commemorate his birth. It remains standing to this day despite being struck by lightning. As the home is still owned by family, another tree will be planted for Tom.

Tom is survived by his father, Thomas B. Boyd of Racine and his sister, Jill Boyd of Racine, as well as his loyal dog Buddy Boyd. He is also survived by his stepsons, Bryan (Shelley) Crain of Kimberly, WI, Jeff (Jacklyn) Crain of Treasure Island, FL, Rick (Connie) Crain of Clintonville, WI and five grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Buchman Boyd; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Clara Buchman, Basil and Lucreta Boyd, and Lucille and Fritz Zais.