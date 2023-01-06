Mar. 24, 1937—Jan. 3, 2023

RACINE—Thomas (Tom) R. Stuebe, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, peacefully at his home in Racine, WI with the love of his life by his side. Tom was born March 24, 1937 in Racine WI, to Carlos and Mae (Nee: Coulthart) Stuebe. He was united in marriage to Eileen A. Stuebe (Nee: Sorensen) at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on June 29, 1957.

Tom always kept busy with sports, friends, jobs, and his family. He was an avid golfer and bowler with three 300 games and two hole-in-ones. Tom worked as an electrician/maintenance, retiring from Robert Bosch in 1999 after 39 years. He continued to work after his retirement at Washington Park Golf Course, just closing the 2022 season. Tom did maintenance work at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and was always the first one to help family or friends with projects around their homes. His grandchildren always knew if something was broken, grandpa could fix it. Tom will be remembered for being a loving, funny, hard-working, genuine, devoted family man with more friends than one can count.

Tom will be dearly missed by his wife Eileen A. Stuebe, his children, Wendy (Terry) Lail, Tim (Kim) Stuebe, grandchildren Melissa (Adam) Pratt, Sarah (Brian) Cunningham, Julie Lail, and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Taylor, and Devon, sister Carol St. James, brother-in-law, Lee Mohrbacher, dear nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and brother Edward Stuebe, he was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters–in–law.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, January 9, 2023, for a visitation and time to meet with his family from 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. A service celebrating his life and funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Matt James officiating. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Ave Racine, WI 53403) have been suggested.

The family extends our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark DeCheck for his advocating and compassionate care.

