Aug. 29, 1940—May 28, 2023

YORKVILLE—Thomas “Tom” Matkus, 82, passed away on May 28, 2023. He was born August 29, 1940, to Michael and Monica (Wilowich) Matkus. He loved being with his sister, Joanne, family and friends. He would spend his time watching baseball, bowling, doing puzzles. When Tom was in better health, he worked at RCOC and Careers Industries. He even competed in the Special Olympics.

Tom is survived by his sister, Darlene Gibbs as well as loving friends, caregivers and guardian, Patrice Biskup. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Julius, Edward, Raymond, Richard, Joanne and Jerome Matkus.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on June 1, 2023, from 11 am—12 noon. Prayer service will begin at 12 noon. His burial will follow at the Yorkville Cemetery.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182