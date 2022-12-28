 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas "Tom" H. Ertel

  • 0
Thomas "Tom" H. Ertel

July 29, 1951—Dec. 10, 2022

CHICAGO, IL—Thomas “Tom” Ertel, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather for visitation on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St. from 5:00-7:00 PM, also on Friday at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the Mass. The service will also be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Thomas’s page, select service, and select live stream. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago or Holy Name Cathedral have been suggested by the family.

We wish to thank Tom’s dear friend Nancy Chambers and her husband Mark for their overwhelming kindness and assistance to our family during this difficult time.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These were the most Googled health-related searches in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News