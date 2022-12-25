Thomas "Tom" H. Ertel

July 29, 1951—Dec. 10, 2022

CHICAGO, IL—Thomas “Tom” Ertel, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born in Racine, WI on July 29, 1951, he was the first of five children of the late Harold and Lily Anne (Nee: Lakosky) Ertel.

Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a proud member of the Delta -Upsilon fraternity. Tom used his flair for the written word and artistic creativity to pursue advertising in the Chicago area, working on promotions for some of America’s most famous stores and catalogs, including Carson Pirie Scott and Co., Spiegel, Sears, Kmart, and FTD. Tom never strayed far from his beloved Lake Michigan, where he had fond memories of spending many days at the beach with his siblings growing up and with friends during his years in Chicago. Tom volunteered for many years at the Lakeview Food Pantry and was a member of Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Tom’s love of Chicago’s Marshall Field’s department store, mid-century design and his encyclopedic knowledge of 50s and 60s nostalgia made him a quick and engaging conversationalist who made new acquaintances feel instantly at ease and longtime friends treasured. He was a kind and loyal son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by so many.

Surviving are his siblings: Harold (Marie), Richard (Susan), and Nancy Albro, all of Racine, WI and Anne (David) Sawasky of Goodlettsville, TN; nieces and nephews: Peter Albro of Madison, WI, Rachel (Chris) Neil of West Allis, Sarah Sawasky of Minneapolis, MN, Nicholas (Christina) Sawasky of Appleton, Michael Sawasky of Milwaukee, Alisa (Pete) Sanchez of West Allis, WI, Jacob Ertel of Waukesha, WI, Lily Ertel of Waukesha and many other relatives and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather for visitation on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St. from 5:00-7:00 PM, also on Friday at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the Mass. The service will also be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Thomas’s page, select service, and select live stream. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago or Holy Name Cathedral have been suggested by the family.

We wish to thank Tom’s dear friend Nancy Chambers and her husband Mark for their overwhelming kindness and assistance to our family during this difficult time.

