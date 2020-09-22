Thomas 'Tom' F. Lytle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lytle, Thomas F. “Tom” age 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life with Tom’s family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Tom’s Birthday) from 3-5 PM at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville, WI 53126. A private burial was held with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

For the full obituary please go to Mealy Funeral Home website.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233