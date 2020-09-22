 Skip to main content
Thomas 'Tom' F. Lytle
Thomas F. Lytle "Tom"

Lytle, Thomas F. “Tom” age 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life with Tom’s family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Tom’s Birthday) from 3-5 PM at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville, WI 53126. A private burial was held with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.

For the full obituary please go to Mealy Funeral Home website.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

