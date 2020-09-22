Thomas 'Tom' F. Lytle

Lytle, Thomas F. “Tom” age 77, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life with Tom’s family will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 (Tom’s Birthday) from 3-5 PM at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 124th Street, Franksville, WI 53126. A private burial was held with Military Honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Cape Lutheran Church.
For the full obituary please go to Mealy Funeral Home website.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.