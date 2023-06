RACINE—Thomas “Thom” Petersen, 77, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 25, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, on Sunday, July 2nd at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:30 until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.