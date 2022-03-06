Mar. 29, 1957 - Feb. 20, 2022

FREMONT — Thomas T. Danoski, age 64, of Fremont, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Racine, WI on March 29, 1957, a son of the late Frank and Mary (Klingenmeyer) Danoski.

Tom attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and went on to have an accomplished career as an HVAC Technician. He also spent time as an open water rescue recovery diver for Racine County.

It's sometimes said that they don't make them like they used to, and for Tom no words could be truer. He was an immensely skilled tradesman who held both a Local 18 Sheet Metal and Local 118 Steam Fitter journeyman card. A work day with him always included laughter, learning, and most of all, leadership. He excelled as an industrial HVAC service technician and had a true passion and skill for training the next generation. He valued his peers in the field and made many friends throughout the years.

Tom loved fishing and would invite anyone on to his boat. He was the type of person that would not hesitate to lend a hand. He was always generous with his time and resources for his friends, family and neighbors. Anyone that knows Tom knows that he loved food and cooking for others. You never left his house with an empty stomach.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Riverdeck in Fremont from 12 (noon) until 4 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Come by boat or car for a hot beef and a beer to tell stories of hunts and fights. For details email Celeste Reed at celesteparkhill@gmail.com. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.