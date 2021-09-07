Thomas Stratman Manske

Oct. 20, 1940 – Sept. 1, 2021

GREENVILLE, SC – Thomas Stratman Manske, 80, of Greenville, SC, went to be with his Lord Sept. 1, 2021. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Manske; and their children: Dr. Eric (Dr. Jennifer) Manske of Santa Fe, NM, Jennifer (Jonathan) Fenske of Simpsonville, and Heather (Evan) Mann of Greenville; brother, Fred Manske of Racine, WI; beloved grandchildren: Cole Stratman, Ethan and Tenzing Manske of Santa Fe, NM; Pendleton, Calliope and Floralei Fenske of Simpsonville; and Riley and Walker Thomas Mann of Greenville; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Tom was the son of the late Bernard and Lolita (nee: Henningfield) Manske, and born in Racine, WI. He attended the University of Wisconsin–Platteville, where he received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. He was also predeceased by his sister, Janet Madsen, brother, John “Jack” Manske and niece and Goddaughter, Norine Ollerman.

A memorial service will be held on Tues., Sept. 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662. Visitation is at 10 a.m. To read Tom’s full obituary, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.