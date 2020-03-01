Thomas S. Sommers

Born December 26, 1925, Tom was blessed with a rich life. A graduate of Marquette University Law School class of 1952, Tom practiced family law in Milwaukee for over 40 years. He served his country in WWII and was a proud member of the American Legion Post in Minocqua. His life was abundantly blessed with family and friends. Married to Janette (Nettie) for 54 years, they raised six children and watched as the family grew to include loving in-laws, and 9 grandchildren. Tom lived to welcome 3 great grandchildren as well. Tom loved his family and lived life to its fullest. He was fortunate to have a dear companion, Mary Ellen Zickus, to happily share his last years.