March 18, 1957—October 9, 2018
WIND LAKE—Slifka, Thomas Stanley, age 61, of Wind Lake, passed away unexpectedly at his residence October 9, 2018. Thomas was born in Japan on March 18, 1957 to Rudolph and Eunice (Nee: Sawicki) Slifka while in military service. Thomas was raised in the states, in Kentucky, then Milwaukee and surrounding areas. After attending West Allis Central High School, the family moved to the Waterford area in 1999. Thomas took up the profession of residential contractor, working in Waterford and the Nena/Menasha area. Thomas loved hunting and fishing and was an avid Packer fan.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Eunice; the love of his life, Linda Bleske; daughter: Shannon (Vince) D’Amato; son: TJ (Megan) Slifka and daughter Megan; two grandchildren: Martina D’Amato and Kannon Slifka: sister: Sharon (John) DeBaere; nephews, Christopher, Nathan, Nicholas, and Matthew; dearest relatives: Karen Harr, Alyssa Socher, Jessica (Trevor) Steidl and daughter Isabella, Joan Weitzer, and many friends and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father Rudolph.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 11-12:15 PM in the Funeral Home with services beginning at 12:30 PM. There will be a reception following the service at Marty’s Restaurant. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Thomas’s family suggest memorials made out to Eunice Slifka to be distributed as per Thomas’s wishes.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
(262)534-2233
