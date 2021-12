RACINE—Thomas Sherrelle Mayo, 56, passed away on December 1, 2021. Survived by his wife, Tracy and children: Laesia, Tommy, Anthony, and Brian. Memorial Service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Complete obituary information may be viewed