May 26, 1946—March 24, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Thomas Stanley Kwas, age 76, affectionately known to many as “Moto,” passed away surrounded by love, after a brief illness, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Tom was born in Racine, WI, on May 26, 1946, to the late Theophile and Mary (nee: Rorek) Kwas. After high school, he faithfully served our country with the United States Army Reserves. In earlier years he loved racing cars, was an avid skier and also owned and managed the “Handlebar” on Douglas Ave. Tom was a very talented man. He was an accomplished carpenter and cabinet builder, with his handy work still in many homes and businesses throughout Racine County. He worked for Derse Exhibits, building and setting up trade show exhibits nationwide. After retirement, he continued using his skills with CCI part time and enjoyed helping with whatever projects they needed him to do.

Tom was a passionate bowler! He bowled in several local leagues and many state and nationwide tournaments, celebrating a few 300 games along the way. He also served on the board of directors for the Greater Racine Bowling Association from 2009-2016. He enjoyed fishing, travel, working in his yard, many memorable bon fires, loved his music collection (also his new found friend Alexa) and made the best pierogi! He was a lifelong Packers fan and cheered on the Brewers and Badgers too. He enjoyed binge watching CSI, NCIS, and all the crime shows and was never without the love of a dog.

Surviving are his daughter, Roxanne (Nicholas) Flores; special companion and best friend of 19 years, Julie Adamski; and her children: Stephanie (Troy) Engstrom, Tony Adamski; and grandkids: Nick, Lukas and Evelyn; brother, Ted Kwas; sister, Toni Schmidt; niece and nephews, Debbie Mills and Michael Kwas, Damion Schmidt; many cousins and many, many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Brigitte Kwas; and brother-in-law, George Schmidt.

“Say not in grief, he is no more, but live in thankfulness that he was.”

A celebration of Moto’s life will be held at “The Lanes on 20” bowling center (6501 Washington Avenue in Racine) on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

