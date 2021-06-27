May 25, 1961—May 10, 2021

PALMETTO, FL — On Monday, May 10, 2021, Thomas Russell Larsen passed away at the age of 59.

Tom was born on May 25, 1961 in Racine, Wisconsin, and was the first child of Robert and Irma Larsen.

Tom resided in Palmetto, Florida, where he enjoyed spending time in his shop creating parts for his many projects like old cars and motorcycles or creating gifts for his loved ones. He was a brilliant engineer and problem solver who could fix anything.

Tom was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Irma Larsen; two sisters: Robin Stearns and Debbie Hoffman; his two brothers-in-law: Howard Stearns and David Hoffman; his five nieces and nephews: Shannon Straub, Caitlin Stearns and Thomas Stearns and Adelaide Hoffman and Robert (Woods) Hoffman and innumerable relatives and friends.