Thomas Ronald Razdik

Jan. 18, 1934 – Sept. 19, 2022

RACINE - Thomas "Tom" R. Razdik, 88, went home peacefully to be with the Lord September 19, 2022 at Ascension Hospital. He was born on January 18, 1934, in Racine, the son of Phillip and Mary Razdik.

Tom graduated from Horlick High School in Racine, Class of 1952. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in France.

He began his career with Hamilton Beach then served as a steadfast employee at SC Johnson for 35 years. He met the love of his life, Trudy, while attending the Church of God and they built their life together in Racine. They were married October 5, 1974 and celebrated 48 years of a loving marriage together. She was always by his side, they were truly best friends.

Tom was a joy to those all around him including his church family at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant and later in life with his friends at Ridgewood Care Center, where he enjoyed witnessing about the Lord and was a great comfort to all those around him. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. Later in life he enjoyed his rides with Trudy and going to their trailer up north.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sisters, Irene and MaryAnn, and his brother Bobby. Surviving in addition to his wife, Trudy; are his son, John "Norma" Razdik; his son, Jason "Hui" Razdik; his son, Tim Razdik; his daughter, Sheri (David) Place; his grandchildren: Eric and Madeline; and his sister, Nancy.

The funeral will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The viewing will be 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a service 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

