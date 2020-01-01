July 12, 1938—December 27, 2019
RACINE – Thomas Robert Vallee, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Tom was born in Milwaukee on July 12, 1938 to the late William and Myrtle (nee: Horick) Vallee. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Tom retired from a life-long career at Klements Sausage. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a true family man. Tom enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and going up north fishing.
Survivors include life-long love Rose (nee, Retzlaff) Vallee; his children, Dawn (Patrick) Kirby, Brenda Minar, and Dale Vallee (Christine Wistrom); grandchildren, Christine, Nicole (Michael), Jacob, and Stephanie (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Adreanna, Tomeki, Noah, Harvey, Elijah, Greyson, and Isabella; his sister Sharon Gaffner and brother Neil Vallee. Tom is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service for Tom will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to New Hope Lutheran Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
11:00AM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.