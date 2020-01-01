July 12, 1938—December 27, 2019

RACINE – Thomas Robert Vallee, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Tom was born in Milwaukee on July 12, 1938 to the late William and Myrtle (nee: Horick) Vallee. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Tom retired from a life-long career at Klements Sausage. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a true family man. Tom enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and going up north fishing.

Survivors include life-long love Rose (nee, Retzlaff) Vallee; his children, Dawn (Patrick) Kirby, Brenda Minar, and Dale Vallee (Christine Wistrom); grandchildren, Christine, Nicole (Michael), Jacob, and Stephanie (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Adreanna, Tomeki, Noah, Harvey, Elijah, Greyson, and Isabella; his sister Sharon Gaffner and brother Neil Vallee. Tom is also survived by other relatives and many friends.

A funeral service for Tom will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to New Hope Lutheran Church.