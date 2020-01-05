Thomas Richard Gales, age 77, of Oshkosh, died Friday December 20, 2019 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born in Racine, WI on October 3, 1942, the son of the late Paul and Francis LaMartina Gales. Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine where he was an outstanding golfer. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard for six years. Tom married his lifelong sweetheart, Linda Kessler on March 29, 1969, at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI. Until the time of his retirement, Tom was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son in its Research and Development department for 42 years. Tom was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He had an extreme love of Duck Hunting, which kept him from seeing Packer games and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed the outdoors, taking long walks, and working in his yard. Tom is survived by his wife of fifty plus years; Linda Gales, one son; David Gales, two daughters; Michelle Gales and Stephanie Weaver, six grandchildren; Emily and Sydney Schimanski, Betsy and Millie Gales, Isabel and Hailey Weaver, one great-grandchild; Ruby Bielefeldt, and two sisters; Judi Fornes and Patricia Barina. He is further survived by many relatives and friends. Other than his parents Tom was preceded in death by one sister; Suzanne Gales.