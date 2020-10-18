Thomas Ralph Popa

July 11, 1948 – October 12, 2020
RACINE – Mr. Thomas R. Popa, 72, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Monday, October 12, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Racine, Tom was born on July 11, 1948. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1966. After high school, Tom proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from January 1967 – December 1968. Tom married the love of his life, Mary Waid, on May 29, 1971.
Tom worked for the city of Racine for over 37 years, retiring as an HVAC engineer.
He placed family and friends first and foremost in his life, and always made himself available to help anyone in need. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and traveling with his dear friends, Buddy and Santos Aguilar. However, Tom was happiest in the company of his family, especially hanging and talking with his sons or being with his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary Popa of 49 years, he is survived by his sons, Thomas (Angie) Popa and Michael (Sarah) Popa; his grandchildren, Sabrina, Bella, Myles, Stella and Scarlett; his sisters, Mary (Gary) Holmes, Judi (George) Nannah; as well as dear nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine (nee: Gudzunas) Popa; his uncle, Frank Gudzunas and his aunt, Adele Woiteshek.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, October 19, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service honoring his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with military honors. The service will be live streamed and available to watch from the funeral home’s website. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The Popa family extends a heartfelt thank you to Aurora Kenosha and St. Luke’s Medical Centers for their kindness and loving care that Tom received.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD. MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
