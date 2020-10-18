Thomas Ralph Popa

July 11, 1948 – October 12, 2020

RACINE – Mr. Thomas R. Popa, 72, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Monday, October 12, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Tom was born on July 11, 1948. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1966. After high school, Tom proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from January 1967 – December 1968. Tom married the love of his life, Mary Waid, on May 29, 1971.

Tom worked for the city of Racine for over 37 years, retiring as an HVAC engineer.

He placed family and friends first and foremost in his life, and always made himself available to help anyone in need. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and traveling with his dear friends, Buddy and Santos Aguilar. However, Tom was happiest in the company of his family, especially hanging and talking with his sons or being with his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Mary Popa of 49 years, he is survived by his sons, Thomas (Angie) Popa and Michael (Sarah) Popa; his grandchildren, Sabrina, Bella, Myles, Stella and Scarlett; his sisters, Mary (Gary) Holmes, Judi (George) Nannah; as well as dear nieces, nephews and countless friends.