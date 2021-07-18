Thomas R. Weidner

June 4, 1949—June 6, 2021

RACINE—Thomas Ralph Weidner, a proud Veteran of the Marines, passed away at age 72 on Sunday June 6, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, July 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10—11 a.m. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

Tom wanted to share a special thank you to everyone who provided care for him over the last 6 months.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to