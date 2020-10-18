Thomas R. Penn

November 10, 1964 – October 9, 2020

MILWAUKEE (formerly of Racine) – Thomas Robert Penn, age 55; proud father of Stephen (Sarah) Penn, Brian Penn & Alexander Penn; dear son of Judy & Bill Penn; and beloved brother of Denise (Manny Chazan) Penn-Chazan , David (Donna) Penn and Laurie (Justin Moyer) Penn-Moyer; passed away unexpectedly at his home in Milwaukee on Friday, October 9, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

Services celebrating Tom’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday (TODAY), October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday (TODAY) from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery – Kinzie Avenue.

For the love and safety of all, please come to the funeral home wearing a mask & practice social distancing. If you are not able to attend due to Covid restrictions, you may witness the service livestream on Sunday at 2 p.m. by visiting the link https://youtu.be/4xxDGrA9ATI.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a kind deed to someone in need in memory of Tom.

