Thomas R. Burman

Tom graduated from Tigerton High School “Class of 1955”. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy from Jun 1956 to Aug 1959. On July 30, 1960, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Gloria J. Rasmussen and together they raised 4 children, Sue, Sherrie, Tim and Tom. Gloria passed away August 21, 2013. Tom was employed by Wisconsin Bell for many years and later retired from AT&T in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, cards, golf and sitting by the pool. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, endless joy for life and playing cards with family and friends. Above all, Tom treasured time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.