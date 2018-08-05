June 30, 1939—July 30, 2018
RACINE — Thomas R. Borowski, age 79, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Milwaukee, WI, June 30, 1939, son of the late Chester and Sophie (Nee: Rataczyk) Borowski.
Tom graduated from Boys Technical High School, Milwaukee. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On August 27, 1960 he was united in marriage to Sue L. Skoor. Tom was employed by Piggly Wiggly for many years. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and an avid Packer fan. Above all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Sue; his children, Tammy Borowski, Becky (Randy) Bauer, Kelly Borowski, Steven Borowski, Mandy Borowski (Michael Strachota), Philip Borowski; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Donald (Joanne) Borowski, Betty Mozejewski, Connie (Myron) Glodowski, Chet (Marion) Borowski; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Tony) Pluhar; brother-in-law, Nels Mikkelson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, John Thomas Borowski; his grandson, Levi Thomas Borowski; sister, Sandra Hanson; and sister-in-law, Lahoma Mikkelson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 6, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O’Leary officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 9:30 A.M. -10:45 A.M. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.
A special thank you to Dr. Steven Johnson, Dr. Byoung Park, and Natalie King for their outstanding and loving care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
