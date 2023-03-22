Thomas P. Yanny

July 29, 1953 - March 17, 2023

BURLINGTON - Thomas P. Yanny, 69, of Burlington, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on July 29, 1953, he was the son of Robert and Joan (nee Van Ryzin) Yanny. He spent his entire life in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School.

Tommy was a brave and good person living with a chronic mental illness for most of his adult life. He managed to reach out to others with care and kindness. Tommy worked as a carpenter and was a tennis instructor at the Burlington Summer Recreation Program. In 1972, he was known as one of the best tennis players in Wisconsin. He also volunteered his time at Love, Inc.

Tommy is survived by his siblings: Mary Yanny, Mark (Christine) Yanny, James "Jimmy" Yanny, Michael (Lori) Yanny, Anne (Tom) Angel, Therese (the late Mark) Wensel and Stephen Yanny; and nieces and nephews: Aaron Wensel, Clare Angel, Luke Yanny, Jake Yanny, Rebecca Yanny, Cayla Cleppe, Josh Lang, Aaron Tejon, and Giovanni Jaquez. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elder Care Cottages, and JJ and Keeba, his home care givers for the wonderful care they took of Tommy.

Services for Tommy will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with a lunch to follow. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:30AM until Noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

