Aug. 8, 1933—March 29, 2021

MERCER ISLAND, WA—Thomas P. May passed away surrounded by his family and his wife, Kathleen. He was 87. Tom grew up in Racine, WI with brothers: S. John (Cathy Lynn), James P. (Carol) and Michael (Deceased) and sisters: Elizabeth, Mary, Kathleen and Jane.

He had a life long love of anything Ireland. He sang with his high school quartet and continued to sing long after graduation, including time spent with the Notre Dame Glee Club. He settled in Washington after serving in the Army. He had a passion for waterskiing that continued well after retirement from Boeing. While at Boeing he obtained his Masters at UW, joined the Boeing Golf League and moved to Mercer Island raising a family. He was an active member of St. Monica’s volunteering at church, choir, supporting and organizing the auction. He had a passion for volunteering his time to support the Notre Dame Alumni Club, United Way, Friends of the Needy and many other efforts.

In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family sharing meals and finding wines to try. His greatest joy was his faith and family.

He was blessed with two grandchildren: Wyatt and Jared. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen and their five children: Sue (Jeff), Jane, James (Kathie), Thomas (Carrie) and Theresa.

After Tom was diagnosed with cancer, he was able to travel to Wisconsin and see his brothers and sisters, it was one of his greatest joys.