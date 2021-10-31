WAUWATOSA - Thomas P. Jennings passed away on September 11, 2021 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lynne (nee: Morrissey), son Kevin, daughter Clare, brother Tim and father Roger Klett. Preceded in death by his mother Mary (Dunphy) Klett. He is further survived by many friends and relatives, including special friends Al Straubel and Rich Hoops.

Tom was a Landscape Architect and worked on many projects in Southeastern Wisconsin over the years. Tom enjoyed hiking, swimming, cross-country skiing and bicycling.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SAINTS PETER AND PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2490 N. Cramer Street, Milwaukee from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Mass of Christain Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

