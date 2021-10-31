Feb. 26, 1942 – Oct. 15, 2021

RACINE - Thomas P. Darcy, age 79, of Racine, found peace on October 15, 2021. Thomas was born in Wisconsin, on February 26, 1942, the son of the late Helen (nee: Jans) and Arthur Neil Darcy.

Tom grew up in Colgate, WI and attended West Allis High School.

He traveled across the country working as an equipment mechanic. He settled down in Waterford, WI marrying and subsequently divorcing Linda J. Pichler of Milwaukee. He had two children: Becki L. (Robert) Lubow of WI and Jennifer D. (Patrick) Brady of IN.

Tom was a car enthusiast. He loved collecting and working on vehicles of all sorts. He loved nature and taking long drives in the country.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mom and dad; his sister, Jackie Hamilton of TN, and his daughter, Becki Lubow of WI.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Karen Dominguez of WI and Judi Darcy of CA; his daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Brady of IN; and his grandchildren: Lauren Grotjahn, Lukas Grotjahn, Mya Lubow, Darcy Brady, Patrick Brady JR, and Claire Brady; and many nephews and nieces.