July 1, 1967—Aug. 2 2021
WATERFORD—Thomas Nick Christiansen, aka TC, aka Bone, aka Tommy Nick aged 54, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Monday, August 2nd 2021.
Tom was born on July 1st, 1967 in Racine, WI, growing up and attending school in Union Grove. He later built his home in Burlington and finally ended up living in Waterford near his mother and sister. He began his career working with his father, Kenneth P. Christiansen at Christiansen’s Body Shop in Union Grove. After Kenny’s unfortunate passing in 1998, Tom took over ownership and renamed the business Christiansen Collision Center. After a successful twenty or so years, the business was sold.
Tom’s passions included traveling, cooking, fast cars and sports of all kinds. He had a special love for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed a long “career” as a baseball player and avid golfer. More importantly, he was dedicated to his family and dozens of friends. He was funny, loving, caring—truly a joy to everyone that knew and loved him. It’s an understatement to say that he will be missed.
Tom is survived by his mother, Sue Ellen (nee: Weis) Christiansen; his sister, Patti (nee: Christiansen) Phillips; brother-in-law, James Phillips; niece and goddaughter, Paige Phillips; niece, Lauren Phillips; and finally a VERY large family of treasured friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth P. Christiansen; his paternal grandparents, Gustav Christiansen and Helen (nee: Christiansen) Baumgart; his maternal grandparents Nicholas and Edna (nee: Stollenwerk) Weis, his paternal uncle, Gustav Christiansen, his maternal uncles, Richard Stollenwerk and Ron Weis; close friends: Robert Shirk, Darry Pope and Cathy (nee: Raith) Madsen.
A celebration of Tommy’s life will take place on Friday August 13, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center (789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105). There will be an open house visitation at 5:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. memorial service.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600 www.integrityfunerals.net