July 1, 1967—Aug. 2 2021

WATERFORD—Thomas Nick Christiansen, aka TC, aka Bone, aka Tommy Nick aged 54, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Monday, August 2nd 2021.

Tom was born on July 1st, 1967 in Racine, WI, growing up and attending school in Union Grove. He later built his home in Burlington and finally ended up living in Waterford near his mother and sister. He began his career working with his father, Kenneth P. Christiansen at Christiansen’s Body Shop in Union Grove. After Kenny’s unfortunate passing in 1998, Tom took over ownership and renamed the business Christiansen Collision Center. After a successful twenty or so years, the business was sold.

Tom’s passions included traveling, cooking, fast cars and sports of all kinds. He had a special love for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed a long “career” as a baseball player and avid golfer. More importantly, he was dedicated to his family and dozens of friends. He was funny, loving, caring—truly a joy to everyone that knew and loved him. It’s an understatement to say that he will be missed.