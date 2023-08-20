Thomas Michael Suchla, age 60; loving husband of Ann (nee: Willis) Suchla, adored father of Patrick (fiancée, Monica Kampfl) Suchla, Anthony (Brittany) Suchla, Joseph (fiancée, Elyse Janikian) Suchla & Emma Suchla; and dear son of Germane Suchla & the late Catherine (nee: Speltz) Suchla; passed away unexpectedly, as the result of a brave 12-day battle with leukemia, at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, surrounded with the love of his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.