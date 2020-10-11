Thomas M. Perfetto

December 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020

Racine – Thomas Michael Perfetto, age 64, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Tom was born in Racine on December 26, 1955 to the late Leonard “Babe” and Eleanor (nee: Wilson) Perfetto. On January 12, 1979 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Christine M. (nee: St. Clair).

Tommy was employed by various companies throughout his working career – with driving jobs being his favorite. While living in Wautoma from 2000 – 2011, Tom & Chris volunteered as SafeRide drivers to get intoxicated strangers home safely. With a great interest in sports, he coached youth baseball and football teams for over 28 years. Being a father to his beloved son, Aaron (of whom was born on September 7, 1978), was Tom’s everything. A part of Tommy died when Aaron passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2014.